‘De-regularise’: ISRO chief says THESE factors could make India a satellite manufacturing hub
ISRO chairperson S Somanath calls for de-regulating controls in the space sector to promote growth and progress, emphasizing the role of the private sector in India's satellite-building capabilities.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson S Somanath has emphasised on the need to de-regulate controls in the space sector to foster improved growth. The scientist has said that unnecessary controls impedes the progress of the space sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message