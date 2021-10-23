Digital etiquette is changing. Here are 7 ways to stay up to date.

You can finally clear out that drawer of old appliance manuals you keep “just in case." The tech-savvy know that, should they need to troubleshoot a device, jump-start a car, learn how to hyperlink a URL (see above), or even change a setting on a Gmail inbox, they can simply type a query into YouTube’s search bar and watch the video with the most views. Some are better than others, so if the first one seems too tedious, keep looking to find one that suits your experience level.

