‘Done with the cover-ups’: US House committee to hold hearing on UFOs next week2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST
The US House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on UAPs (formerly known as UFOs) on July 26. There has been pushback from various quarters. Former US intelligence officer David Grusch claims the government is withholding information about an alien vehicle.
The US House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), formerly known as UFOs, on 26 July. The Republican-led initiative will be chaired by Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×