Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Science / News/  ‘Done with the cover-ups’: US House committee to hold hearing on UFOs next week

‘Done with the cover-ups’: US House committee to hold hearing on UFOs next week

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

The US House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on UAPs (formerly known as UFOs) on July 26. There has been pushback from various quarters. Former US intelligence officer David Grusch claims the government is withholding information about an alien vehicle.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Rep. Tim Burchett (2nd L) (R-TN) speaks during a press conference held by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee held the news conference to discuss an upcoming committee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Also pictured (L-R) are Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), Rep Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The US House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), formerly known as UFOs, on 26 July. The Republican-led initiative will be chaired by Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett.

The US House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), formerly known as UFOs, on 26 July. The Republican-led initiative will be chaired by Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett.

Also Read: Bipartisan push to compel release of UFO records gains momentum in US

In a press conference on Thursday, Tim Burchett said that the committee was facing pressure from several quarters about the hearing. He said, “We've had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. We've had members of Congress who fought us we've had members of the intelligence community and also the Pentagon. Even NASA backed out on us. There are a lot of people who don't want this to come to light"

Also Read: Bipartisan push to compel release of UFO records gains momentum in US

In a press conference on Thursday, Tim Burchett said that the committee was facing pressure from several quarters about the hearing. He said, “We've had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. We've had members of Congress who fought us we've had members of the intelligence community and also the Pentagon. Even NASA backed out on us. There are a lot of people who don't want this to come to light"

The chatter about UAPs has intensified recently with a revelation by former US intelligence officer David Grusch. Grusch was part of the Department of Defence and led the analysis of UAPs until he resigned on 14 April after a 14-year career.

The chatter about UAPs has intensified recently with a revelation by former US intelligence officer David Grusch. Grusch was part of the Department of Defence and led the analysis of UAPs until he resigned on 14 April after a 14-year career.

According to a report in The Debrief, Grusch claims that the US government is in possession of an "intact and partially intact" alien vehicle and that this information is being illegally withheld from Congress.

According to a report in The Debrief, Grusch claims that the US government is in possession of an "intact and partially intact" alien vehicle and that this information is being illegally withheld from Congress.

David Grusch is now among the three witnesses called upon by the House Oversight Committee along with Navy commander David Bravor and Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

David Grusch is now among the three witnesses called upon by the House Oversight Committee along with Navy commander David Bravor and Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

Also Read: ‘No convincing evidence…’ NASA holds first public meeting on UFOs

Burchett argued that the US government spends a lot of money on examining UFOs but isn't forthcoming about what it knows. He said, “They (UFOs) either do exist or they don't exist. They (US government) keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information and prove that they do exist. And we're gonna get to the bottom of it that gamut Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the cover-ups."

Also Read: ‘No convincing evidence…’ NASA holds first public meeting on UFOs

Burchett argued that the US government spends a lot of money on examining UFOs but isn't forthcoming about what it knows. He said, “They (UFOs) either do exist or they don't exist. They (US government) keep telling us they don't exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information and prove that they do exist. And we're gonna get to the bottom of it that gamut Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the cover-ups."

Meanwhile, the US Senate is also considering a bipartisan move to force the US government to disclose possible UFO sightings. The move is being led by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with Republican Senator Mike Rounds.

Meanwhile, the US Senate is also considering a bipartisan move to force the US government to disclose possible UFO sightings. The move is being led by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with Republican Senator Mike Rounds.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.