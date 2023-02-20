Drilling deeper into ocean floor in search for origins of life

Tectonic windows could also provide a shorter shot at the Mohorovicic discontinuity, or Moho, an elusive boundary deep beneath the earth’s surface. Scientists have been eager to touch the Moho since Andrija Mohorovicic identified it in 1909. The Croatian seismologist observed that the velocity of an earthquake’s seismic waves changed when they got to a boundary deep under the earth’s surface. He hypothesized that materials of two different densities met at such spots, causing the wave to change speeds abruptly.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}