Dwarf planet Ceres may have alien life; researchers hopeful to find organic molecules
Asteroids colliding with Ceres influence organic molecules, increasing its astrobiological potential.
Asteroids colliding with dwarf planet Ceres have played a critical influence in the occurrence of organic molecules there, as per researchers. According to astrophysicist Juan Rizos, these organic compounds may be more plentiful and robust than previously thought, increasing Ceres' astrobiological potential, Space.com reported. This research was presented on October 17 at the Geological Society of America's GSA Connects 2023 meeting.