Earth bracing for powerful solar storm after 20 years. Here's how it may impact you
A powerful solar storm is brewing in outer space, and according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it can have a major impact on Earth's critical infrastructure, especially communication networks. After more than two decades, NOAA issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning on Thursday and classified it as a severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch.