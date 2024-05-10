Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Science / News/  Earth bracing for powerful solar storm after 20 years. Here's how it may impact you
BackBack

Earth bracing for powerful solar storm after 20 years. Here's how it may impact you

Livemint

NOAA issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning on Thursday and classified it as a severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch

The agency said that a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 am ET (NASA)Premium
The agency said that a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 am ET (NASA)

A powerful solar storm is brewing in outer space, and according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it can have a major impact on Earth's critical infrastructure, especially communication networks. After more than two decades, NOAA issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning on Thursday and classified it as a severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch.  

"NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) — a division of the National Weather Service — is monitoring the sun following a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that began on May 8. Space weather forecasters have issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the evening of Friday, May 10. Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend," the SWPC said in a press statement.

The agency said a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 am ET. At least five flares were associated with CMEs that appear to be Earth-directed, and SWPC forecasters will monitor NOAA and NASA's space assets for the onset of a geomagnetic storm, it added. 

"CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth. Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth's surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations," the US agency said.

How do Solar storms impact Earth?

Solar storms majorly impact communication and satellite networks and can disrupt various services, such as communication, weather forecasting, GPS navigation, and other satellite-reliant services. They can induce geomagnetically induced currents (GICs) to overload electrical systems, leading to voltage regulation problems, transformer damage, and large-scale power outages. 

Moreover, intense solar storms also pose health risks to humans, especially airline crew and passengers, particularly on flights at high latitudes, as the amount of solar and cosmic radiation reaching the upper parts of Earth's atmosphere increases during solar storms. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue