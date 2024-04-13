Earth's evil twin: What stripped Venus of water, and now oxygen, carbon
A new research suggested that carbon and oxygen are travelling at such accelarated speeds that they can escape the gravitational pull of the Venus.
Venus, popularly knowns as Earth's "evil twin", had once seen all the water vanishing from its surface. Now, a new study revealed how gases — oxygen and carbon — are stripped away from the upper layers of the planet's atmosphere.
