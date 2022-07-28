Earth hits 'Overshoot Day': NGO's warn of resource deficit2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:36 AM IST
'Overshoot day' on Earth marks a tipping point when people have used up all that ecosystems can regenerate in one year
Mankind marks a dubious milestone Thursday, the day by which humanity has consumed all earth can sustainably produce for this year, with NGOS warning the rest of 2022 will be lived in resource deficit.