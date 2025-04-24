Earth is peeling; and, it may change how our planet looks: Scientists find strange developments in California

Scientists have found something strange under the Sierra Nevada mountains in California. And, it may change a lot about how the Earth looks in future.

Advertisement

Earthquakes usually happen close to the surface, about 10 to 18 kilometres deep. But recently, researcher Deborah Kilb noticed quakes happening much deeper, around 20 to 40 kilometres underground.

This is quite unusual because, at that depth, the Earth’s crust is normally too hot. It is under too much pressure for quakes to happen.

Kilb told another scientist, Vera Schulte-Pelkum, who was already studying odd rock patterns in that area, CNN reported. Together, they used a special method called receiver function analysis to look deep inside the Earth.

What they found was surprising. The Earth’s crust is peeling away in that region. This rare process is called lithospheric foundering.

The “peeling” process happening under the Sierra Nevada may be linked to how continents formed long ago.

Advertisement

These findings, published in Geophysical Research Letters, help scientists understand more about how mountains and the Earth’s surface change over time. It’s like a slow-motion reshaping of the land deep below our feet.

Also Read | Switch off electricity for 5 minutes on World Earth Day: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Earth peeling: What does it mean? If we imagine the Earth like a giant, layered onion, the outermost layer is the crust. It’s the ground we walk on.

Now, that outer layer has started to separate or slide over or under other parts.

Also Read | Sunita Williams returns to Earth after nine months in space: WATCH splashdown

When the Earth’s crust peels apart, it changes how the land looks. New mountains or islands can form. Sometimes, earthquakes or volcanoes happen too. When the Earth’s crust moves, it can even make new land.

Earthquakes happen when stuck pieces suddenly slip. Volcanoes form when hot melted rock escapes through cracks.

Advertisement