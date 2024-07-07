Earth's core is now rotating in reverse direction, slowing down: What does it mean?
A new study has indicated that Earth's core is rotating at a different speed compared to the rest of the planet. Moreover, the rotation speed is slowing down continuously
Earth's composition is more complicated than we think and is changing continuously every day. The inner part of the planet can be divided into three different layers: crust, mantle, and core. Several theories suggest that Earth's core is rotating independently of our spinning planet. Latest research by scientists has revealed that the rotation speed of Earth's core is slowing down dramatically and has even reversed.