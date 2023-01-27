Earth’s inner core may be reversing its rotation, study finds2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:50 AM IST
The change may shave the length of the day by a fraction of a millisecond over the course of a year
A team of researchers from China believe the Earth’s inner core has reversed its rotation after they analyzed earthquake-driven seismic waves as they pass through the Earth.
