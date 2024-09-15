Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid 2024 JV33 resembles a ’peanut’, rotates once every 7 hours; NASA shares video: WATCH

On the National Peanut Day, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released pictures and video of Asteroid 2024 JV33.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Asteroid 2024 JV33 had safely passed Earth at a distance of 2.8M miles (4.6M km) in August.
Asteroid 2024 JV33 had safely passed Earth at a distance of 2.8M miles (4.6M km) in August.

Asteroid 2024 JV33 looked like a "peanut" – "with two rounded lobes, one lobe larger than the other", showed a series of images caputured by the Goldstone Solar System Radar near Barstow, California, on August 18, 2024.

Also Read | 7 starry images of our cosmic neighbors shared by NASA

Asteroid 2024 JV33 had safely passed Earth at a distance of 2.8M miles (4.6M km) in August. The near-Earth asteroid made its closest approach towards the Earth on August 19.

On the National Peanut Day, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released pictures and video of Asteroid 2024 JV33. These images were captured when the asteroid was at a distance of about 12 times the distance between the Moon and Earth.

The asteroid was discovered by the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Tucson, Arizona, on May 4. According to NASA, “...the near-Earth asteroid's shape resembles that of a peanut – with two rounded lobes, one lobe larger than the other.

Also Read | 5 NASA images of nebulae that look like seafood

"Scientists used the radar images to determine that it is about 980 feet (300 meters) long and that its length is about double its width. Asteroid 2024 JV33 rotates once every seven hours," NASA said.

Besides, Asteroid 2024 JV33 has an elongated orbit similar to that of many comets "that are strongly influenced by the gravity of Jupiter".

Also Read | Life beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live

"While no comet-like activity has been observed, the possibility remains that the asteroid may be an inactive cometary nucleus, NASA said.

Asteroid 2024 JV33 has been classified as potentially hazardous, but it does not pose a hazard to Earth for the foreseeable future.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsEiffel Tower-sized asteroid 2024 JV33 resembles a ’peanut’, rotates once every 7 hours; NASA shares video: WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue