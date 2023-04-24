Elon Musk congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C552 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:23 AM IST
- Last week, ISRO successfully launched the PSLV-C55 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has congratulated the Indian space agency for the successful launch of PSLV-C55 and placing two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit.
