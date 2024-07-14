Elon Musk did not 'volunteer sperm' to help seed colony on Mars: A sneak peek into his idea of 'multi-planetary' life
Inside Elon Musk's idea of Mars city, no plan to 'volunteer sperm' to seed colonies on the Red Planet? Tesla CEO has reacted to a New York Times report that claimed Musk has “volunteered his sperm to help seed a colony” on Mars.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied a New York Times report which cited sources as saying that "Mr. Musk has volunteered his sperm to help seed a colony" on Mars. The NYT's sources were "two people familiar with Musk's comments". This claim was, however, denied by Musk.