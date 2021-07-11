LONDON : As Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC prepare to blast their respective billionaires into space, Elon Musk, a third billionaire pursuing space tourism, already has his own ticket—with Virgin Galactic.

Mr. Branson was set to travel to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic vehicle scheduled to blast off from New Mexico on Sunday. Mr. Branson said he hoped the launch will boost demand for tickets on subsequent flights.

A spokesman for Galactic said Mr. Musk has bought a ticket for his own space ride. It is unclear how far up the waiting list Mr. Musk is for a seat. Virgin Galactic said its tickets have sold for $250,000 each, and the company has collected $80 million in sales and deposits.

Representatives for Mr. Musk’s Tesla Inc. didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for Mr. Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, wasn’t immediately available to comment early Sunday.

In a preflight interview by London’s Sunday Times, Mr. Branson acknowledged the purchase: “Elon’s a friend and maybe I’ll travel on one of his ships one day," he told the newspaper. Sunday morning, Mr. Branson tweeted a photo of himself and Mr. Musk: “Great to start the morning with a friend."

The bonhomie contrasts with recent sniping by Mr. Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company is slated to send Mr. Bezos to space later this month. Last week, the company called Mr. Branson’s space craft a “high altitude airplane," noting passengers won’t get above the Kármán Line, an imaginary boundary 62 miles above sea level that many authorities recognize as the start of space. Virgin Galactic says its vehicle will top 50 miles, a boundary recognized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a tweet Saturday, Blue Origin wished Mr. Branson “a great flight."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.