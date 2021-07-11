Elon Musk has a ticket to space, too...with Richard Branson’s virgin

The bonhomie contrasts with recent sniping by Mr. Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company is slated to send Mr. Bezos to space later this month. Last week, the company called Mr. Branson’s space craft a “high altitude airplane," noting passengers won’t get above the Kármán Line, an imaginary boundary 62 miles above sea level that many authorities recognize as the start of space. Virgin Galactic says its vehicle will top 50 miles, a boundary recognized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration.