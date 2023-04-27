Elon Musk owned SpaceX’s Starship grounded by US. Here's why

Elon Musk owned SpaceX’s Starship grounded by US. Here's why3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM IST
- The Federal Aviation Administration of the US government has initiated an inquiry into the launch of the Starship Super Heavy, which exploded minutes after it lifted off
Elon Musk's Space X Starship test launch from southern Texas ended in a mid-air explosion. Days later reports have emerged how consequential damages like sparking a 3.5-acre fire and spread debris over hundreds of acres of combined company-owned and state park land has landed the biggest spaceship in trouble.
