Elon Musk’s company Neuralink gets permission to implant brain chips in humans; see details of clinical trial1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Neuralink, a brain-chip startup founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has obtained permission to kick off its first human trial. The focus of the clinical study will be on patients suffering from paralysis caused by cervical spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The announcement came on September 19 although the specific number of participants remains undisclosed.