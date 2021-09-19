Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >Elon Musk's SpaceX first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

Elon Musk's SpaceX first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

Premium
In this image taken from video a SpaceX capsule carrying four people splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.
2 min read . 05:32 AM IST AFP

  • The SpaceX Dragon capsule's heat shield allowed it to withstand the descent, before it was slowed down by four large parachutes and then splashed into the ocean

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board.

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule's heat shield allowed it to withstand the descent, before it was slowed down by four large parachutes and then splashed into the ocean just after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), according to a live video feed by the company.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule's heat shield allowed it to withstand the descent, before it was slowed down by four large parachutes and then splashed into the ocean just after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), according to a live video feed by the company.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A SpaceX boat immediately raced to retrieve the capsule, before its hatch can be opened and the astronauts can exit. They will be transported by helicopter to the Kennedy Space Center, where on Wednesday they took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

"That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," said billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip.

The stated goal of the mission, called Inspiration4, was to encourage the democratization of space by proving that the cosmos are accessible to crews that have neither been handpicked nor in training for years.

Isaacman, who paid SpaceX tens of millions of dollars, offered the other three seats to strangers: Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old nurse; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old professor; and Chris Sembroski, 42, a US Air Force veteran.

The Dragon capsule traveled farther than the International Space Station (ISS) at an orbit of about 575 kilometers (357 miles) high, and circled the globe more than 15 times each day.

The landing marked the third time that Elon Musk's company has taken humans to space and back, after the return of two NASA missions, one in August 2020 and another in May of this year. Both were bringing astronauts back from a stay at the ISS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Unlike NASA astronauts, the members of the Inspiration4 mission did not go to the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth.

During the flight, the crew members' vital signs were monitored to study the effects of the environment of space on complete novices.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!