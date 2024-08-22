Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to social media to declare that the Polaris Dawn mission is the first spacewalk by a commercial company, “and the furthest from Earth” anyone has traveled in more than 50 years.

The official SpaceX account too posted a video teasing the launch of the Polaris Dawn program set for launch at 3.38 am August 27 (Tuesday - ET).

The spacewalk, formally known as the Extravehicular Activity (EVA), is planned for the third day of the program, Reuters reported.

So far, only government astronauts from the United States, erstwhile Soviet Union and Russia, the European Space Agency (ESA), Canada and China have conducted spacewalks, the Reuters report added. As many as 270 spacewalks have been conducted outside the International Space Station (ISS) since its inception in 2000. These spacewalks have all used either US and Russian spacesuits, it added.

Four Crew members, First Private Spacewalk SpaceX's five-day long Polaris Dawn expedition will see four astronauts undertake the world's first private spacewalk, AFP reported. The crew, comprising Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, and Mission pilot Scott Poteet, arrived in Florida on August 19, ahead of their historic takeoff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A US billionaire, Isaacman is CEO of electronic payment company Shift4 and head of the SpaceX-affiliated Polaris program. He is known for having chartered the ‘Inspiration4’ in 2021, a first all-civilian orbital spaceflight. “It's been two and a half years since we announced the Polaris program. It's been a really exciting journey of development and training," he said at a press conference on August 19.

Notably, he has jointly invested with SpaceX in the three-mission program, but did not reveal how much, the report added.