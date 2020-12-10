Epidemics diminish trust in scientists

Science and hearsay have been at war during the covid-19 pandemic. Some believe a vaccine has the potential to put public trust back in scientists. But a study from 138 countries, based on experience of past epidemics, suggests that this is wishful thinking. The coronavirus may rather diminish trust in scientists.

Science and hearsay have been at war during the covid-19 pandemic. Some believe a vaccine has the potential to put public trust back in scientists. But a study from 138 countries, based on experience of past epidemics, suggests that this is wishful thinking. The coronavirus may rather diminish trust in scientists.

Barry Eichengreen from the University of California, Berkeley and his co-authors use data from a 2018 global survey on the views of 75,000 respondents on science and scientists. The survey captured how people think about key health and science challenges, their trust in science, scientists and health professionals, and attitude towards vaccines.

Barry Eichengreen from the University of California, Berkeley and his co-authors use data from a 2018 global survey on the views of 75,000 respondents on science and scientists. The survey captured how people think about key health and science challenges, their trust in science, scientists and health professionals, and attitude towards vaccines. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The study finds that exposure to epidemics during the “impressionable" age group of 18 to 25 does not change a person’s long-term view of science as an enterprise and its potential to find cures for diseases. But trust in individual scientists erodes for those who experienced epidemics during their late adolescent and early-adult years.

Such people are up to 11% less likely to trust scientists than those who didn’t experience any epidemic in the impressionable age group.

Distrust in scientists could be driven by conflicting views from different experts, as was seen during the coronavirus outbreak as well. But the paper does not find evidence for this due to lack of data on scientific communication during past epidemics.

The study finds that those with little scientific training are even more likely to hold a negative view of scientists. Also, people exhibit a higher level of distrust for scientists who work for private companies vis-a-vis those who work at universities. This suggests that people believe scientists are self-interested humans who could be unduly influenced by government and corporate agendas.

As the distrust leads to negative views towards vaccines and lower rates of child vaccination, it is crucial that scientific communication addresses these concerns.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research