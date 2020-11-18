Europe starts accelerated review of Moderna covid vaccine

Europe's health regulator has started a real-time review of Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 , on the back of similar such review launches for vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

"We just announced that the European Medicines Agency has begun a rolling review of mRNA-1273, our mRNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19," Moderna said in a tweet.

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective.

The European Commission said that positive results announced by U.S. biotech firm Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate were encouraging and said the bloc was working to sign more supply deals with vaccine makers.

"More encouraging news from #COVID19 vaccine trials w/@moderna," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.

"Signing contract w/ @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group later this week, more to come soon," Kyriakides said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla on Tuesday said a key safety milestone had been reached in the study of its Covid-19 vaccine, and the drugmaker is now preparing to seek an emergency-use authorization from U.S. regulators.

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by the New York Times on Tuesday, Bourla said the company was preparing to submit its data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Bourla added that Pfizer would soon release more detailed efficacy. (With Agency Inputs)

