Europe’s energy crunch squeezes world’s largest particle collider

The most famous result of the Large Hadron Collider, or LHC, was the confirmation in 2012 of the existence of the Higgs boson, a particle that gives mass to all other particles. Now the LHC is probing the properties of the Higgs and looking for particles that could constitute dark matter, the substance that scientists theorize pervades the universe but has so far gone undetected. The collider accelerates protons and other particles in opposite directions around a 17-mile ring, slamming them together at close to the speed of light to examine short-lived particles that appear in the aftermath of the collisions.