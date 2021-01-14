FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Explainer: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for

3 min read . 04:03 PM IST

AP

The WHO experts team visit has been shrouded in secrecy, with neither China nor the WHO revealing exactly what the team will do or where it will go. The search for the origins is likely to be a years-long effort that could help prevent future pandemics