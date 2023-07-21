What is fueling extreme heat, wildfires and flooding across the globe?3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Extreme heat across Asia, Europe, and North America is not a coincidence, as potent weather forces and teleconnections between weather patterns are contributing to the widespread conditions. The stationary atmospheric pattern is expected to persist, leading to devastating consequences.
The simultaneous occurrence of extreme heat across vast regions of Asia, Europe, and North America is not a mere coincidence. A convergence of potent weather forces is contributing to the creation of widespread planetary conditions, and unfortunately, there seems to be no immediate respite from the blistering temperatures.
