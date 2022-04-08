This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The mission is being organised by the US company Axiom Space. It will send a crew of four persons to the space station.
The crew members are slated to stay on ISS for eight days.
First all-private flight to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to take off on Friday, 8 April. The crew members are slated to stay on ISS for eight days.
The mission is being organised by the US company Axiom Space. It will send a crew of four persons to the space station, albeit unlike previous flights, this mission will not include any current NASA astronauts and all the crew members are civilians.
Israeli investor and former fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe
Canadian entrepreneur Mark Pathy on the mission.
Pathy, Stibbe and Connor, each, reportedly paid $55 million (roughly Rs. 420 crore) for their seat.
Ax-1 launch: time
Axiom Space has informed that the liftoff is set to happen at 8:47pm IST from NASA's Florida space centre. The astronauts will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and reach the ISS in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Ax-1 launch: How to watch
Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX have joined hands to offer a live coverage of the event from 5:20pm IST to 9pm IST. The coverage will include the life journey of the crew. Axiom and SpaceX will begin covering pre-launch and launch activities live on the official website of Axiom Space. NASA will join the live broadcast during the last hour of launch coverage. The broadcast will resume for docking when the crew's spacecraft connects with the ISS around 3pm Saturday.
Space tourists have previously visited the ISS, but not as part of a fully private crew. For a bulk of space history, most spaceflights have been launched by government-run agencies. But these private flights are set to transform space tourism.
Several private players are eyeing the lucrative industry. At the top of the pack is Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which has largely focussed on NASA contracts but this mission shows it is flexing its muscles to tap other private players as well.
