First crewed flight of Boeing Starliner postponed again, says NASA. Here's why

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will be in Houston until the launch is ready.

NASA announced Friday that the first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner to the International Space Station faces yet another delay due to a technical glitch.

Initially set for Tuesday in Florida, the launch is now rescheduled for May 25 to address a helium leak associated with the service module atop the rocket, AFP reported.

Just earlier this month, a Starliner launch faced a last-minute postponement, with astronauts already strapped in, due to another technical snag.

“The additional time allows teams to further assess" the helium leak, NASA said on its website.

The two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, are in the meantime staying in Houston, Texas until the mission is ready.

This latest setback adds to the already prolonged wait for the much-anticipated mission, which has been plagued by years of delays. The timing couldn't be more challenging for Boeing, with safety concerns swirling around its commercial aviation division, a stalwart of aerospace innovation for over a century.

For NASA, the success of the Starliner mission is pivotal in certifying a second commercial vehicle for ferrying crews to the International Space Station. SpaceX, under Elon Musk's leadership, achieved this milestone back in 2020 with its Dragon capsule, effectively breaking nearly a decade-long reliance on Russian rockets post the Space Shuttle program's conclusion.

(With inputs from AFP)

