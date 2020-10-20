First results from Russian covid vaccine's final trial likely next month

Preliminary results from the late-stage human trial of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine candidate could include data from 5,000-10,000 participants, Reuters reported, citing Denis Logunov, a director at the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine. Russia plans to publish preliminary data about the Sputnik V jab as early as November.

The Sputnik V trial, involving 40,000 volunteers, has been underway in Moscow since the beginning of September.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel expects interim results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in November and that the U.S government could give an emergency use nod in December, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Another vaccine-maker Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German partner BioNTech, has said it may confirm if the vaccine is effective as soon as this month, but also needs safety data from a global trial of 44,000 people that will not be available until next month.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have received renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday.

India will now carry out an adaptive phase II and III human clinical trial involving 1,500 participants, RDIF, which is marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday. Under the deal, Dr Reddy's will conduct the clinical trials and, subject to approval, distribute the finished vaccine in India. RDIF will supply 100 million doses to Dr Reddy's. (With Reuters Inputs)

