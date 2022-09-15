Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Five asteroids hurtling towards Earth this week; All you need to know

NASA has said that five asteroids are hurtling towards Earth this week. As per a report by HT Tech, these asteroids are at least a hundred feet in diametre and can easily destroy an entire city, if they end up crashing into Earth. As per the report, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory has revealed the details of these giant asteroids.

Here's all you need to know about these big asteroids' movements:

A 120-foot wide asteroid named 2020 PT4 will be approaching our planet this week. The asteroid is expected to come as close as 7.1 kilometres to the Earth. The asteroid reportedly will move at a speed of 38,060 kilometres per hour.

Another asteroid called 2022 QD1 will be approaching the Earth on September 16 and will come as close as 7.4 million kilometres to the Earth. This asteroid will be travelling at a speed of 34,200 kmph.

The third asteroid, named 2005 RX3 will come dangerously close to the earth at a distance of 4.7 million kilometres. The 390-foot wide asteroid will be travelling at the speed of 62,856 kmph.

Accompanying the 2005 RX3 on September 18 will be QB37 which will travel at a speed of 33,192 kmph. The 180-foot wide asteroid will come as close as 6.5 million km to the Earth.

And on September 19, QJ50 will be passing by Earth at a speed of 36,720 kmph. The asteroid is likely to pass at a distance of 4.2 million km.

