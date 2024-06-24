Florida family sues NASA for $80K over damage as space debris falls on home

NASA confirmed that the object which hit the family's house in Florida was part of space debris from the International Space Station. The family is seeking compensation for the stress caused by the incident.

An American family is seeking over $80,000 in damages from NASA after a piece of space debris crashed through their home's roof in Florida, according to news agency AFP citing statement from a law firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The legal trouble highlights the increasing problem of space trash in tandem with increased spatial traffic. NASA's response is believed to set a precedent for how future claims are handled, Cranfill Sumner said in a statement.

On March 8, the space debris weighing merely 700 grams had hit Alejandro Otero's home in Naples, Florida. It allegedly made a hole in the roof of the family's house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA subsequently confirmed that the object was part of a cargo pallet of used batteries jettisoned from the International Space Station as waste in 2021, AFP reported.

According to the law firm, Alejandro Otero's son was at the house at the moment of impact. The family has given NASA six months to legally respond to its claim.

"My clients are seeking adequate compensation to account for the stress and impact that this event had on their lives," said lawyer Mica Nguyen Worthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They are grateful that no one sustained physical injuries from this incident, but a 'near miss' situation such as this could have been catastrophic."

"There could have been serious injury or a fatality."

NASA did not immediately respond to AFP's request for a comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

