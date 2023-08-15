Four discoveries that can change our world

Four discoveries that can change our world10 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Researchers at the National Ignition Facility announced that they had achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction. It could provide us with an unlimited source of green and safe energy.
Chennai: The last one month has probably seen the maximum number of ‘holy grail’ discoveries in the scientific world—two in the field of physics and two in medicine. All of them have been solutions mankind has been seeking for decades. If they grow beyond the experimental stage and become common use, they could make the world a better place.