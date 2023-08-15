Four discoveries that can change our world

Ironically, nuclear fusion was also weaponized first. The US tested the first hydrogen bomb (it was 10 times more powerful than the bombs dropped in Japan) in 1952. However, efforts to harvest fusion for peaceful use did not take off as energy required for the fusion reaction was more than it generated. This is because of what scientists call the Coulomb Barrier. For a fusion reaction to take place effectively, two positive nuclei have to come close to each other. But two positive nuclei repel each other—this phenomenon is called the Coulomb Barrier. To overcome this barrier and get the nuclei to come closer, a large quantum of energy is required. It took scientists over 70 years to ensure that the energy produced is more than what is expended to make the reaction possible.