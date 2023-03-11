The drastic consequences of climate are increasingly felt by the world and global warming is turning out to be disastrous for the planet. Carbon emissions are one of the main contributors to greenhouse gases which ultimately increase the temperature and for many years now global climate community is mulling over ideas to cut down carbon emissions. Now, scientists have discovered a way to suck carbon pollution from the air and store it in oceans.

A new study published in the journal ScienceAdvances talks about an efficient way to capture carbon from the air and convert it into bicarbonate and store the carbon in oceans. The method is believed to deliver more promising results than traditional carbon-capturing measures like steel or cement plants.

The technique known as “Direct air capture" (DAC) comprises sorption-desorption processes using solid sorbents, which incur low-energy consumption compared to liquid-based absorption processes, the research said.

The captured carbon can be injected into the ground or oceans for long-term geological storage. For the successful completion of the process, the sorbents should have a high capacity, which will help them in capturing a large amount of carbon and also efficient regeneration which can make the whole process cost-effective.

“Direct air capture (DAC) is important for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. However, the ultra dilute atmospheric CO2 concentration (~400 parts per million) poses a formidable hurdle for high CO2 capture capacities using sorption-desorption processes," the research said.

To deal with the challenge, the research talks about Lewis acid-base interaction–derived hybrid sorbent with polyamine-Cu(II) complex enabling over 5.0 mol of CO2 capture/kg sorbent, nearly two to three times greater capacity than most of the DAC sorbents reported to date.

Simply, the above-mentioned solution can act as a sorbet with high capacity and efficient regeneration. It can capture a large amount of carbon from the air and regenerate it efficiently to the ground or ocean beds for long-geological storage.

The solution can be a game-changer at a time when the countries are laying out plans for becoming net-zero emitters. Big polluters like the US, China, and India have defined their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and such innovative techniques can surely help to make the road to net-zero easy.