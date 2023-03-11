From Air to Ocean: Scientists discover way to suck carbon and store it underground2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- A new study published in the journal ScienceAdvances talks about an efficient way to capture carbon from the air and convert it into bicarbonate and store the carbon in oceans
The drastic consequences of climate are increasingly felt by the world and global warming is turning out to be disastrous for the planet. Carbon emissions are one of the main contributors to greenhouse gases which ultimately increase the temperature and for many years now global climate community is mulling over ideas to cut down carbon emissions. Now, scientists have discovered a way to suck carbon pollution from the air and store it in oceans.
