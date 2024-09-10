From cosmic Tarantula to Fox Fur -Check 5 spellbinding NASA images of nebulae

What's more mesmerising than shinning stars in Space? The vast clouds of gases which are home to millions and trillions of young stars. Many times, they carry the remnants of a dead star. Space agencies like NASA have captured the spectacular sight of these vast clouds of gases in Space. Many offer an ethereal sight of Space, whereas others glow like fire, casting a warning to the viewers about the treacherous nature of Space. Here are five spectacular images of nebulae

5 NASA images of nebulae

NASA image of a planetary nebula

The mesmerising sight of the planetary nebula has been formed from the inputs of NASA Hubble space telescope. The medium size planetary nebula is the final stage of a medium-sized star.

NASA image of Tarantula Nebulae

The intimidating Tarantula Nebulae is located around 1,61,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. The Tarantula Nebula is known as one of the largest and brightest star-forming region in our Milky Way galaxy.

NASA image of Fox Fur Nebula

The Fox Fur Nebula is formed from cosmic dust and gas interacting the energetic light and winds from hot young stars. Focus a little on the colour, shape, and visual texture in the image, and you will understand why the nebula was named after a canine.

NASA image of dark snake nebulae

The silhouette and curves in the space appears like a giant snake is travelling in the space looking for its prey. The Dark nebulae snake is a gorgeous expanse of stars in Ophiuchus constellation in our Milky Way galaxy.

NASA image of Boomerang Nebula