India plans to send living biological materials, including spinach and cowpea, into space for experiments. ISRO's PSLV-C60 mission will study their growth in microgravity to understand agricultural implications on Earth and food production in extraterrestrial environments.

In a significant leap in the field of space biology, India is planning to send living biological materials for three different experiments. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to send spinach, cowpea, and gut bacteria into space in its PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4).

Under the PSLV-C60 mission, scientists will study the growth of these living species in space. The mission is slated for yearend launch and is scheduled to place the twin satellites 'Chaser and Target' to demonstrate the space docking technologies that are crucial for building India's space station.

ISRO mission to send spinach cells to space Amity University is carrying out the mission to grow spinach in space. The university's team will carry out two identical experiments simultaneously: one aboard POEM-4 and another specimen will be grown in a controlled environment at the university.

Main object behind growing food in space According to India Today, the study findings will help scientists understand different agricultural implications on Earth and during prolonged space missions.

The experiment is likely to help experts understand how plants will adapt to gravity and light in space. The observations can be beneficial in growing food in extraterrestrial environments.

ISRO to grow eight cowpea seeds in space Apart from spinach, ISRO scientists will also study the growth of eight cowpea seeds in space from seed germination and plant sustenance until the two-leaf stage. The experiment will be carried out in a closed-box environment with active thermal control as part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The experiment's outcome will provide insights into how higher plants sense the direction of gravity and light.