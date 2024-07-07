‘From Marswalks to cultivating vegetables’: NASA crew emerge from 378-day long Mars simulation mission
Four scientists emerge from a 378-day simulated Mars mission in Houston, Texas, facing challenges like communication delays and isolation.
Four scientists, who spent over a year i.e. 378 days in a simulating mission to Mars without any other human contact, emerge were welcomed back with cheers and applause. Before heading out, a NASA astronaut knocked loudly three times on a what appears to be a nondescript door, and calls cheerfully: "You ready to come out?"