Full moon in January: ‘Wolf supermoon’ to grace night skies – When and how to catch a glimpse

A dazzling Wolf Supermoon is set to steal the show on January 3, lighting up the night sky with a glow brighter and bigger than a typical full Moon.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon happens near perigee, the point in its orbit where it comes closest to Earth.

On the night of 3 January, the ‘wolf supermoon’ would be just about 362,000 km from Earth, placing it near its closest point in orbit. This proximity will make it appear up to 14% larger and as much as 30% brighter than when it is farthest away. The size difference – however – may be subtle to the naked eye, as per reports.

Why January's moon would be bright? The moon would get what astronomers call a “triple boost.” It occurs when the Earth is close to the Sun – increasing the amount of sunlight reflecting off the lunar surface, making the Wolf Supermoon one of the brightest full Moons of 2026.

How the ‘wolf moon’ got its name? January’s full Moon is traditionally known as the Wolf Moon. The name has its roots in Northern Hemisphere folklore that links midwinter nights with the howling of wolves.

While the name is largely symbolic today, it remains a popular way to identify the first full Moon of the year.

When, how to watch the ‘wolf supermoon’? As per reports, the moon will reach peak fullness around 10:02–10:04 GMT on January 3, but it will appear full for a couple of nights before and after.

Viewers can catch the best glimpse during moonrise on January 2 and 3, when the Moon hangs low in the eastern sky and often glows with a warm yellow or orange hue due to atmospheric effects.

Sky watchers would also be able to spot a bright Jupiter nearby, creating a striking celestial pairing.

Will it be visible in India? Yes. The Wolf Supermoon will be visible across India, rising shortly after sunset around 5:45–6:00 pm IST, 3 January. It will shine through the night before setting at dawn, offering plenty of time to watch and photograph the spectacle.

