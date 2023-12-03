Gaganyaan Astronauts ready for flight, mission to send them to space by 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somnath
ISRO Chief S Somnath announces that four astronauts have been selected for India's first human space flight programme, Gaganyaan, and they are ready for the mission.
ISRO Chief S Somnath on Saturday said that four astronauts have been selected for the country's first human space flight programme - Gaganyaan- and the selected astronauts are ready for the mission and are waiting for the flight to happen. Under the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO plans to send four astronauts to space for a period of three days and bring them back safely.