Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  Gaganyaan Astronauts ready for flight, mission to send them to space by 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

Gaganyaan Astronauts ready for flight, mission to send them to space by 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

Livemint

ISRO Chief S Somnath announces that four astronauts have been selected for India's first human space flight programme, Gaganyaan, and they are ready for the mission.

New Delhi, India - Sept. 27, 2023: ISRO Chairman S. Somnath speaks during AIMA's (All India Management Association) 50th National Management convention in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

ISRO chief S Somnath on Saturday said four astronauts have been selected for the country's first manned space programme - Gaganyaan - and the selected astronauts are ready for the mission and awaiting the flight. Under the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO plans to send four astronauts into space for a period of three days and bring them back safely.

Speaking about the Gaganyaan mission while addressing the students at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Somnath, as quoted by ANI, said, “For the first mission we have selected four of them, and it is our endeavour to send them at least by 2025 to space and bring them back safely. Bringing them back safely is a very important element of this mission,"

The veteran scientist said that a lot of technology has to be developed in the coming days to make the dream of Gaganyaan a reality and ISRO is working day and night to make it happen.

Talking about the astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Somnath said, “In the coming days we will see multiple missions without man, and then ultimately the launch of an Indian into space. The astronauts are already ready. They are waiting for the flight to happen. This is one of the important missions that we are looking at,"

Somnath noted that India is now a world leader in space technology, although investment in the sector remains modest. He noted that the country has been able to build its own spacecraft and launch vehicles and achieve its goals despite budgetary constraints. The veteran scientist also spoke about the success of India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission, which helped the country join an elite list of countries like the US, the former Soviet Union and China to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Speaking about Chandrayaan-3's success, Somnath said, “The energy created out of Chandrayaan-3 landing enables us to dream big today. None of our dreams can be small. With every incremental success that we make, our dreams grow bigger and bigger, and it has to be achieved. And it can only be done by young people who are coming into this sector,"

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.