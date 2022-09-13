'Gaganyaan' first flight test this year: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

India is set to launch its first human space expedition ‘Gaganyaan’ with the first test flight scheduled for later this year, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh informed on Tuesday. The human space flight ‘Gaganyaan’ is expected to be launched in the year 2024. The schedule of the mission is impacted by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the delay may affect the launching timeline.

