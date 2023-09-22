Gaganyaan: ISRO Ahmedabad to play leading role in India’s first manned space mission. Details here2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Gaganyaan Mission Update: While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad.
Gaganyaan Mission Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into the space. India's first manned space mission aims to send three astronauts into an orbit of 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface.