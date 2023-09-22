Gaganyaan Mission Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into the space. India's first manned space mission aims to send three astronauts into an orbit of 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface.

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before returning to safety in a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad, as reported by news agency ANI. The Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems.

The cabin will house three seats for astronauts, along with a lighting system and two display screens to monitor various parameters inside the cabin. One of the significant features of the Gaganyaan cabin will be its camera sensors, which will track oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, ensuring the safety and well-being of the astronauts during their mission.

Additionally, a fire extinguisher will be on board to address any potential emergencies.

To support communication during the mission, ISRO plans to launch two communication satellites into Geostationary Orbit before Gaganyaan's launch. These satellites will provide continuous connectivity, allowing for communication between Gaganyaan and the ground.

The mission is expected to have internet facilities, cameras throughout the cabin and two TV monitors to keep astronauts connected and informed.

Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Center (SAC) at ISRO Ahmedabad said that a test vehicle, known as Test Vehicle D1 (TV D1) is scheduled for launch by October end.

“Test vehicle D1 (TV D1) will be launched by the end of October; it will be similar to a test flight of Gaganyaan in that only a crew module—a cabin where astronauts can travel—will be present. It will be promulgated, launched into space, and from there the crew escape sequence will be tested. When a problem with getting the crew off the ground or from the water develops, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designing an escape route", Desaid said as quoted by ANI. This test vehicle will serve as a precursor to the Gaganyaan mission, featuring a crew module for astronauts to fly in.

The primary objective is to test the crew escape sequence, which is vital for ensuring astronaut safety during any unforeseen contingencies.

Earlier in 2018, PM Modi had announced the Gaganyaan Mission during his Independence Day speech, with the target of achieving the mission by 2022. However, due to the Covid pandemic the speed of the project was hampered and now the space agency aims to launch the project by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

The mission entails sending a crew of three individuals into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission, followed by their secure return to Earth, as stated on the ISRO's official website. The crew will conclude their journey by landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from ANI)