Gaganyaan: KCP Ltd all set to hand over Crew Module Structure to ISRO

The KCP Ltd to hand over Crew Module Structure to ISRO for Gaganyaan mission.

The KCP Ltd is all set to hand over the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT) – Crew Module Structure to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is currently working on the Gaganyaan mission, said M Narayana Rao, President of Heavy Engineering, KCP on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, “It's a basic test module for the Gaganyaan mission. We will see how it is going to perform and what other things are going to happen. Once it is successful, we will take it to the next level of manufacturing."

“We are proud that we are in this area of module making. It's a great opportunity given by the Indian space agency to us. I am sure the future will be good. And I wish them good luck for the launch," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before returning to safety in a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems.

The cabin will house three seats for astronauts, along with a lighting system and two display screens to monitor various parameters inside the cabin. One of the significant features of the Gaganyaan cabin will be its camera sensors, which will track oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, ensuring the safety and well-being of the astronauts during their mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission is expected to have internet facilities, cameras throughout the cabin and two TV monitors to keep astronauts connected and informed.

Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Center (SAC) at ISRO Ahmedabad earlier said that a test vehicle, known as Test Vehicle D1 (TV D1) is scheduled for launch by October end.

PM Modi had announced the Gaganyaan Mission during his Independence Day speech in 2018, with the target of achieving the mission by 2022. However, due to the Covid pandemic the speed of the project was hampered and now the space agency aims to launch the project by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission entails sending a crew of three individuals into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission, followed by their secure return to Earth, as stated on the ISRO's official website. The crew will conclude their journey by landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

