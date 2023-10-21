Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the country's first unmanned trial run of its Gaganyaan crewed orbital mission. ISRO is preparing to send three astronauts into Earth's orbit in 2025, an important yardstick of the space agency's technical capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saturday's launch was not easy after the rocket faced a temporary hold at 8:45 am. However, after analysing the glitch, the scientists resolved it in just 45 minutes and attempted a second launch.

At 10 am, the test vehicle TV-D1 successfully launched from Sriharikota. The rocket tested the emergency escape system of its crew module, which separated from the thruster and made a soft sea landing about 10 minutes after the launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaganyaan Mission LIVE updates Here are 10 updates on ISRO's Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission: 1. Initially ISRO planned the launch of the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission, a key part of its ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, at 8 am. But it was later rescheduled to 8:30 AM. However, at 8:45 AM the Test Vehicle D1 lift-off could not happen.

2. The TV-D1 liftoff suffered two delays as a "hold" signal flashed across the screens at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre while the final countdown was on.

3. ISRP CHairman S Somanath said that engine ignition of the TV-D1 rocket did not happen in the course of time.

4. Later, ISRO revised the timing of the rocket launch to 10 a.m.

5. After 45 minutes, ISRO scientists relaunched the rocket with precision and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The TV-D1 involved launching a module to outer space and bringing it back to earth to test the spacecraft’s crew escape system which was being recovered after its touchdown in the Bay of Bengal. Saturday's rocket tested the emergency escape system of its crew module, which separated from the thruster and made a soft sea landing about 10 minutes after the launch.

7. About ₹90 billion has been allocated for the Gaganyaan Mission.

8. The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before splashing down in the Indian Ocean. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. ISRO will conduct a series of 20 major tests, including carrying a robot to outer space, before the final manned mission takes place in 2025.

10. India also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!