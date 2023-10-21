After an unsuccessful launch of the ISRO TV-D1 rocket connected with India's ambitious Gaganyaan Mission, the space agency relaunch the rocket after 45 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme fired again at 10 am on Saturday.

The Indian space agency fixed all the glitches and was able to launch the rocket from Sriharikota.

Expressing happiness over the successful launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission".

In a post on X (former Twitter), ISRO said, "Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs today."

ISRO chief informed that lift-off in the mission could not happen due to problems in engine ignition.

that the errors have been identified and corrected and the second launch was scheduled for 10:00 Hrs today.

India's Gaganyaan mission represents a significant milestone in India's effort to demonstrate that it is possible to send humans into space.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian waters.

This programme will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia, and China. Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

