Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules launch of test vehicle. Check new timings

ISRO on Saturday rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO's Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am earlier. The uncrewed flight test will now be launched at 8:30 am on Saturday from Sriharikota.

While the reason for the change in timing was not known immediately as per PTI news agency it might be due to rainfall and cloudy weather conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the announcement was made about the change in timings, the countdown timer which was displayed on the monitors at Satish Dhawan Space Centre was also removed.

The 13-hour countdown commenced on Friday at 7pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TV-D1 test vehicle is predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400kms for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.

The test flight will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape system as part of the Gaganyaan mission. It will also test the safe landing in the Bay of Bengal after the rocket launch.

Notably, ISRO has planned around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Named after the Sanskrit word for craft or vehicle to the sky, Gaganyaan project has been developed at the cost of ₹90 billion. If it succeeds, India will become only the fourth country to send a human into space after the Soviet Union, the US and China.

