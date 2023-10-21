LIVE UPDATES

Gaganyaan Mission Launch Today Live Updates: Countdown begins! ISRO to launch test flight for first astronaut mission

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 04:00 AM IST

Gaganyaan Mission Launch Today Live Updates: After proving its mettle with its previous space programmes, ISRO is all set to gear up to launch the test flight for India's first astronaut mission on Saturday