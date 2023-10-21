The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) witnessed a major setback on Saturday morning as the TV-D1 test rocket failed to lift off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The uncrewed test vehicle went on 'hold' mode just five seconds before the launch at Sriharikota.

According to ISRO Chief Somanath, engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course of the Gaganyaan mission test vehicle.

"Will come back soon after analysing what triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle," the ISRO chief said.

The first unmanned flight test designated as the Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission-1 (TV-D1 Flight Test) was supposed to launch at 8:30 am today.

The test vehicle was aimed at studying the safety of the crew module and crew escape system in bringing Indian astronauts back to Earth in the ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

The success of the test flight would have set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and uncrewed missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan programme.

TV-D1 Vehicle, a liquid propelled single stage Test Vehicle used a a modified VIKAS engine with Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape System (CES) mounted at its fore end.

ISRO chairman has said they will analyse the glitch that happened today and will soon announce a new launch date.

The planned rocket launch had generated a lot of interest in India. Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 Missions, Prime Minister recently directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Infact, PM Modi also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander.

So far, he Soviet Union, the US and China have sent humans into space.

China reached space in October 2003 when a Chinese mission spent 21 hours and orbited Earth 14 times.

The US and China have fully operational space stations in low Earth orbit.

In 1984, India's Rakesh Sharma spent 21 days and 40 minutes on a Russian spacecraft in space.

