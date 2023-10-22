Gaganyaan TV-D1 Mission: ISRO shares onboard video of test flight | Watch

ISRO Sunday shared the onboard video of Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle that the Indian space agency launched successfully on Saturday putting India on the small and exclusive list of countries that can launch a crewed spacecraft by itself—Gaganyaan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Sunday shared the onboard video of Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle that the Indian space agency launched successfully on Saturday putting India on the small and exclusive list of countries that can launch a crewed spacecraft by itself—Gaganyaan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After overcoming initial hiccups including delays, the space agency successfully launched the test vehicle with payloads related to the country's ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

The crew escape system successfully separated the crew module from the launch vehicle. After descending using parachutes, it splashed down successfully in the Bay of Bengal. And then, the Indian Navy successfully recovered the crew module. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle launch Here is a video of the Gaganyaan TV-D1 test flight mission launch

What were the objectives of the mission, and were they achieved? Following were the mission objectives and all the objectives were achieved:

Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub systems. Flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems. Crew Module characteristics and deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude & its recovery. Meanwhile, ISRO chief S Somanath today said the space agency will send a female humanoid - a robot that resembles a human - in its unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft next year, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ambitious mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth, the report said.

The ISRO chief said the agency prefers woman fighter test pilots or female scientists for its much-awaited human space flight programme Gaganyaan mission and it is possible to send them in the future.

"No doubt about it...but we have to find out such possible (women) candidates in the future," PTI quoted Somanath as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Right now, the initial candidates are to be from Air Force fighter test pilots...they are a bit different category. Right now, we are not having women fighter test pilots. So, once they come, that is one route," the ISRO chairman added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!