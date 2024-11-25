Gaganyaan’s unmanned mission likely in March next year; ISRO to track from Pacific, Atlantic oceans

The Gaganyaan unmanned mission by ISRO is expected to commence in March 2025. Ships will observe the mission from the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans, aiding preparations for the manned mission slated for 2026 and involving significant scientific experiments.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO successfully launches Test Flight Abort Mission
Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO successfully launches Test Flight Abort Mission(ISRO Twitter)

Gaganyaan’s unmanned mission is likely to begin as early as March next year to prepare for India’s most ambitious space project, its manned mission in 2026.

According to a CNN-News18 report, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send ships carrying scientists to be stationed at observation points in the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans to monitor the unmanned mission.

The success of this unmanned mission would mark a milestone in India’s history and could determine the launch of Gaganyaan’s manned mission in 2026. Four astronauts are currently in training for a three-day mission during which they will travel to space, orbit at an altitude of 400 km, and then return to Earth, culminating with a landing in Indian territorial waters.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches ISRO’s GSAT-N2 satellite into space

“ISRO under Government of India is scheduling a scientific experiment tentatively during the period between 1 March 2025 and 31 August 2025. Tentative schedule of mission is slated as 1 March 2025," the documents accessed by CNN-News18 state referring to ‘Gaganyaan G1 Mission’, described as an unmanned mission from Sriharikota.

Eight ISRO scientists will be on board each of these ships, which could sail for at least two weeks to reach their locations.

How will the Gaganyaan unmanned mission work?

According to the report, two ships, one each from the Pacific Ocean and North Atlantic Ocean, will be deployed with full equipment to support crew operations. ISRO is set to establish hybrid communication circuits linking ships with MOX-ISTRAC and SCC-ISTRAC in Bengaluru, both pivotal in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Also Read | ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh: Why is it significant?

A shipment including a shipborne terminal (SBT), electronic equipment, MV-SAT antennas, and related subsystems will be dispatched from ISTRAC for installation on chartered vessels.

“This scientific experiment, being a new development and considering the system readiness, the date of experiment is scheduled between the above period of 1 March 2025 and 31 August 2025," CNN-News18 reported citing the documents.

The ISRO ISTRAC consignment will be dispatched to an observation point in the North Atlantic Ocean from the closest Indian port, heading to a port in New York via cargo shipment. 

Following this, a chartered vessel will embark from New York to the designated location in the North Atlantic Ocean, a distance of 3,000 km, with an estimated journey time of 13 to 14 days, according to the documents accessed by the media outlet.

Also Read | ISRO Chief reveals new dates for upcoming missions: Chandrayaan 4 to Gaganyaan

An ISRO team comprising eight officials will board the vessel in New York and proceed to the observation point. The mission's tracking activities are scheduled to last no more than three days.

CNN-News18 also said that all ISRO's equipment will be set up on the vessel's deck, overseen by a team of scientists. This team will accompany the equipment on the chartered boat, providing support for the mission and potentially operating the equipment daily en route to the observation point.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at the observation point in both the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans at least two days prior to the mission's start date. 

It will remain at the observation point for three days, and throughout the mission support period, the dynamic positioning system will be activated for several sessions, totaling a maximum of approximately 15 hours.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsGaganyaan’s unmanned mission likely in March next year; ISRO to track from Pacific, Atlantic oceans

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.95
    12:18 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.95 (0.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    462.05
    12:18 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.28%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.15
    12:18 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.35 (1.65%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    847.80
    12:18 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    31.75 (3.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    211.70
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.45 (1.17%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,749.05
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.35 (0.08%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,899.80
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.04%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    247.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-3.56%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,148.90
    12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -67.1 (-5.52%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    247.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-3.56%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,104.30
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -36.9 (-3.23%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    971.50
    12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -28.3 (-2.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Elgi Equipments share price

    615.00
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    55.5 (9.92%)

    Chalet Hotels share price

    919.75
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    79.05 (9.4%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,090.60
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    773.8 (8.31%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.31
    12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.98 (7.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.